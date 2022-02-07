FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Cut by US Capital Advisors

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $13.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.89. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.76.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $227.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.95 and its 200-day moving average is $176.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $126.86 and a 52-week high of $232.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.