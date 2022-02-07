FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sherritt International Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

S opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12. The stock has a market cap of C$210.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$0.70.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

