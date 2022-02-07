FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.30.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$61.46 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of C$15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$711,120.60. Insiders sold a total of 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

