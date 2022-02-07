FY2022 EPS Estimates for OneWater Marine Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.80. Truist Financial also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s FY2023 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $754.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.51.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,013 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,978,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 57,632 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

