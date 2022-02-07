G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post $5.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.07 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $16.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $31.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.59 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $52.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTHX opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $415.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.04. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

