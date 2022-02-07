Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Lakeshore Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAAA. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $1,243,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $1,713,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $2,448,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $2,637,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

LAAA opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

