Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Shares in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.25% of CleanTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,723,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,356,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CleanTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.