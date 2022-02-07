Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

