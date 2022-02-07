Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lands’ End worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ LE opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $570.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.62. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

