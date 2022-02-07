Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $303,000 Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,698 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 95.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,444,000 after buying an additional 1,388,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,807,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,746,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $97.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

