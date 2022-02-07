Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $355,000 Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,102,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 48,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 37,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,460. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

