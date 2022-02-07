Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,500 Shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.37% of DallasNews worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of DallasNews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DallasNews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DallasNews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,918,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DallasNews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in DallasNews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DallasNews alerts:

NASDAQ DALN opened at $7.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01. DallasNews Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.05%.

Separately, TheStreet raised DallasNews from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.