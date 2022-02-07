Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.08. 920,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.65. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 72,144 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.