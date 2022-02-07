Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.56. Generac reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $13.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Generac.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. lifted their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

NYSE GNRC opened at $279.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.61.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,396,859. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

