Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. Genpact reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Genpact by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $58,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after buying an additional 909,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 9,677.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,478,000 after buying an additional 780,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. 792,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,484. Genpact has a twelve month low of $39.04 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

