Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,744 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Group 1 Automotive worth $62,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $162.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.46. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.79 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.