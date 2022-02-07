Geode Capital Management LLC Has $59.43 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,066 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Ameris Bancorp worth $59,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,771,000 after purchasing an additional 246,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 858,556 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

