Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,130,713 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of NOV worth $61,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,050,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,165,785,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,815,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NOV opened at $16.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

