Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 16,680 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,680 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of SailPoint Technologies worth $63,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100,462 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after buying an additional 345,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 979,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 100,756 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

