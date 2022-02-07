Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,702 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of BWX Technologies worth $60,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 290.1% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

