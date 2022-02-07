Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 682,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 63,072 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

