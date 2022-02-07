GFL Environmental (GFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.
Shares of GFL stock opened at C$40.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$35.50 and a twelve month high of C$54.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.43 billion and a PE ratio of -14.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -1.95%.
About GFL Environmental
GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.
