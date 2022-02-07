GFL Environmental (GFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$40.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$35.50 and a twelve month high of C$54.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.43 billion and a PE ratio of -14.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -1.95%.

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.08.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

