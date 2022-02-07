Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

NYSE:GIL opened at $40.50 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,375,000 after purchasing an additional 85,294 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1,783.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 295,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

