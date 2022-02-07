Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gitlab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Shares of GTLB opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.70. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $53.13 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 282,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 48,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,858,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

