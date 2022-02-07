Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gitlab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Shares of GTLB opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.70. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $53.13 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 282,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 48,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,858,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.