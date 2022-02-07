Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Holdings Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Globe Life worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Globe Life by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Globe Life by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $103.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $855,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

