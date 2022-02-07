Goldcoin (GLC) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $75,024.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00302126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002054 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,857,330 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.