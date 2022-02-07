Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Stadion Money Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stadion Money Management LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,834 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stadion Money Management LLC owned 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $31,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $88.87 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73.

