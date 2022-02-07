Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,332,188 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 291.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of BlackBerry worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BB. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $7,760,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 74,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BB opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.43.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

