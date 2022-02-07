Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,373,907 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Kinross Gold worth $18,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.