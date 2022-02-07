Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.85 Million Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,525 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after acquiring an additional 753,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,282,000 after acquiring an additional 104,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 649,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $26.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $962.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.29. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RETA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

