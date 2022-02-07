Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.76% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NEX opened at $6.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.32.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

