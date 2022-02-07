Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 41,987 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Spire worth $17,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 50.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Spire by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

NYSE SR opened at $63.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

