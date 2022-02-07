Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,455 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of National Instruments worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National Instruments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 77,748 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,362,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 111,255 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.29 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

