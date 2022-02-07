Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 23,641 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,641 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

FMS opened at $34.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

