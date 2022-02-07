Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 33,176 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,176 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Warner Music Group worth $17,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMG opened at $41.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.