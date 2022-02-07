Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 64,399 Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,451,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 8.27% of Boqii worth $17,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BQ. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 2nd quarter worth $7,184,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boqii by 9,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,043 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boqii by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 665,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE BQ opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a PE ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Boqii Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 219.01% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

