Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Churchill Downs worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of CHDN opened at $208.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.63 and its 200-day moving average is $222.54.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

