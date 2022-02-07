Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GDP shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDP opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 131.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

