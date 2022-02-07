Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.
Shares of GRC stock traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $36.37. 96,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,950. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $950.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.56. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $47.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 59.65%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 115.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.
