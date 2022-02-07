Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $937,781,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.91. The stock had a trading volume of 95,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.45. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,751,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

