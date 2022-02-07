Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in PagerDuty by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

NYSE PD traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $32.89. 36,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $2,957,053.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

