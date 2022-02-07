Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,498 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $40.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $431.99. 21,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.68. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

