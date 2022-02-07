Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,235 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,376. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.11.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,574 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

