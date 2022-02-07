Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,482,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,180 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.40% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 73.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth about $498,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth about $471,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 121.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,500 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 627,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 214,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $389.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

