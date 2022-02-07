Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,220 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine makes up about 2.8% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 2.25% of Digital Turbine worth $149,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on APPS shares. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $44.75 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

