Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Buys 204,599 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 4.35% of Luxfer worth $23,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $455.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.