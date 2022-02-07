Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.78% of Castle Biosciences worth $29,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $42.93 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,932. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

