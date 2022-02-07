Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Has $20.87 Million Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 299,595 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 3.44% of Affimed worth $20,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 47.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 215.5% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 908,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 620,717 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter valued at about $2,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 36.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 311,466 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affimed alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $382.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.