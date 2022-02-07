Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 0.82% of Vericel worth $18,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Vericel by 409.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 42.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vericel by 38.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after buying an additional 124,912 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Vericel by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $33.91 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,391.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

