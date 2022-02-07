Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 28,467 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,467 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 0.39% of Globant worth $43,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 149.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globant during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

GLOB stock opened at $250.72 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $191.92 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.75 and a 200 day moving average of $285.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

